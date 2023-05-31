Unemployment In Brazil Stands At 8.5 Percent In February-April

The IBGE figure for unemployment is the lowest level for the period since 2015, when it was 8.1 percent.

The state-run Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported Wednesday, that unemployment in Brazil stood at 8.5 percent in the moving quarter between February and April this year.

According to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey, unemployment in the South American country increased in the reference period 0.1 percentage points compared to the November-January mobile quarter and decreased 2 percentage points compared to February-April 2022, when it was 10.5 percent.

Between February and April of this year, unemployment in Brazil reached 9.1 million people, slightly higher than the 9 million of the previous period, as well as the equivalent of 2.3 million less unemployed compared to last year.

The IBGE detailed that between February and April, the employed reached 98 million, 0.6 percent less than in the previous period, but 1.6 percent more than a year earlier.

The underutilization rate, referring to people who could work longer but for various reasons do not, stood at 18.4 percent, 0.3 percentage points lower than in the November-January quarter.

The informality rate was 38.9 percent, equivalent to 38 million people, down from 39 percent in the previous quarter and 40.1 percent a year earlier.

Regarding income in Brazil, the IBGE reported that the average wage was 2,891 reais (566 dollars), stable with respect to the previous quarter and 7.5 percent higher than in February-April 2022.