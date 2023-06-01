Brazil: Electoral Justice Clears Process To Disqualify Bolsonaro

The president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, must now to schedule the trial in a plenary session.

Brazil's electoral justice on Thursday authorized the trial against former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) that may sentence him to disqualification to be a candidate and to hold public office.

The move relates to Bolsonaro's attacks on the veracity of the electoral system and electronic ballot boxes during a meeting with dozens of foreign ambassadors in Brasilia in July 2022 when he was a pre-candidate for re-election.

The examining magistrate of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Benedito Gonçalves, gave the green light for the proceedings to begin against the former president. The president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, must now to schedule the trial in a plenary session.

The electoral prosecutor's office supports that Bolsonaro should be disqualified from being a candidate for having committed abuse of political and economic power and disseminating false news without evidence about the Brazilian electoral system in a meeting that was broadcast by the public media structure.

O corregedor-geral do Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE), Benedito Gonçalves, pediu a inclusão de uma das Ações de Investigação Judicial Eleitoral (AIJEs) contra Jair Bolsonaro na pauta da Corte.



The lawsuit alleges that Bolsonaro committed administrative impropriety, anticipated electoral propaganda, abuse of political and economic power, and a crime against the Democratic State.

This comes in response to a complaint by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) against Bolsonaro's elective formula filed in August 2022. The Electoral Prosecutor's Office defends that General Walter Braga Netto, vice presidential candidate on Bolsonaro's ticket, did not participate in the events.

Bolsonaro from the Liberal Party, failed in his reelection bid in last October's elections. He could be now disqualified from running in any electoral process for the next eight years.