Brazil: 130 Arrested in January Coup Plot Released

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) announced Monday the provisional release of another 130 people detained for the January 8 coup acts in Brasilia.

The provisional release granted to "more than 130 men accused of the terrorist, anti-democratic acts and destruction of public buildings on January 8," was issued by Judge Alexandre de Moraes.

The measure involves the surveillance with electronic anklets of those released. Night house arrest, prohibition to use social networks or to drive are some of the restrictions they must comply with.

In addition, those on provisional release will not be able to leave their cities or the country, as their passports have been cancelled. They are prohibited from communicating with others involved.

O ministro Alexandre de Moraes, do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), determinou nesta segunda-feira (13) a soltura de mais 130 homens denunciados pelos atos antidemocráticos que resultaram na depredação das sedes dos Três Poderes, em 8 de janeiro. pic.twitter.com/z3SHpAILeH — Jornalismo ITA (@ita_jornalismo) March 13, 2023

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered this Monday (13) the release of another 130 men denounced for the anti-democratic acts that resulted in the depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, on January 8.

Following the coup acts of January 8 in Brasília against the headquarters of the three branches of government, the Brazilian Federal Police arrested 2 151 people involved in the anti-democratic acts.

According to the STF, 745 were released immediately after being identified. So far, more than 1 000 have already been released, while 392 people remain in prison (310 men/82 women).

Most of those involved have been charged with incitement to crime and criminal association. Some 219 people, are charged with aggravated damages, violent abrogation of the rule of law and attempted coup d'état.