Brazil: Over 2,000 People Displaced Due to Heavy Rains in Bahia

The Government of Bahia, Brazil decreed an emergency situation in 38 communities due to the 500 millimeters of rainfall recorded in the last three days.

The Superintendence of Defense and Civil Protection (Sudec) of the Brazilian state of Bahia reported on Friday that more than 2,000 people were displaced from their homes as a result of heavy rains in the municipality of Jucuruçu in the last few hours.

Since last Tuesday, heavy rains have been registered in 38 communities of 24 municipalities, declaring a state of emergency in the area.

Among the most affected areas is the municipality of Jucuruçu, with more than 500 millimeters of rainfall recorded in the last three days. The intense rains caused the Gado Bravo and Jucuruçu rivers to swell, leaving more than 500 families homeless, almost 25 percent of the locality.



The greatest dangers are reported to be landslides and ravine landslides, as well as isolation because of damage to bridges that prevent the passage to the rest of the region.

BRAZIL WATCH: Massive flooding of #coffee areas in BOTH southern Bahia & northern Espirito Santo, home to aprox 50% of Brazil's robusta crop. Torrential rains now moving FURTHER into north ES + north-eastern Minas Gerais. Serious danger to population & civil defense out in force! https://t.co/hbEcvEw0u5 pic.twitter.com/OCNI7uEYqm — Maja Wallengren (@SpillingTheBean) December 9, 2021

527 millimeters of rainfall and the collapse of six houses after a ravine slid were recorded, causing the death of three people from a family in Itamaraju, being this the second most affected city.

The situation has also affected the communities of Macarani, Medeiros Neto and Guanambi, among others. The Civil Defense forces of Ilhéus, for its part, reported the critical state of the area, with more than 40 floods, collapsed buildings, fallen trees and landslides.

The state governor, Rui Costa, has deployed a joint action plan with Sudec, the Civil Defense, the Military Police Air Group (Graer), and 40 agents of the Military Fire Brigade, in charge of rthe escue work; in addition, they will work to distribute food baskets, mattresses, tarpaulins, blankets and other items.