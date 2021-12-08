Lawyers File New Impeachment Petition Against Bolsonaro

A group of 18 Brazilian jurists presented on Wednesday before the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies a new impeachment petition against President Jair Bürüesonaro, based on everything he would have committed during the management of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the text, published by portal G1, Bolsonaro "omitted himself during the pandemic, causing the proliferation of the evils that led thousands of Brazilians to death and life-threatening situations for having contracted the virus."

The petition highlights that there is no doubt that Bolsonaro bears responsibility "for the immense dimension that the pandemic took."

As per legal arguments, the petition uses the results of the investigation of the Senate special committee on covid-19, which ended up accusing Bolsonaro of having committed a dozen crimes.

One of the signatories of this new petition is the jurist Miguel Reale Junior, one of the most prestigious in the country and known for having been one of the petition's authors that triggered the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousse.

Currently, opposition, social movements, and civil society representatives have already presented more than 140 petitions for impeachment against Bolsonaro. Still, none of them have been approved since the approval of the president of Lira is required.

Lira has strengthened in recent months its alliance with Bolsonaro and, in addition, now also plays against a hypothetical 'impeachment' the fact that the presidential elections are very close, less than a year away, so it would be worthwhile to initiate the process.

