Brazil: House Approves Creation of a Family Support Program

The Creation of a family support program (Auxilio Brasil) was approved by the Chamber of Lawmakers and already has expansion plans. This proposal offers the possibility of helping 20 million families.

President Jair Bolsonaro wants to replace the "Bolsa Familia" program for next year's electoral campaign, with this new program approved with 344 votes in favor and non against.

The rapporteur Marcelo Aro's proposal offers the possibility to increase the number of families served from the current 14.7 million benefited by Bolsa Familia to up to 20 million. Aro's submission received support from the opposition.

This aid program was taken as an interim measure, which needs the approval of the Parliament before Dec. 17, when the matter will go to the Senate.

The government is increasing the budget foreseen for 2022 due to the increase in the program's cost generated by this new measure.

This program should be implemented by the end of the year, as it is not allowed to increase social spending during the electoral period.

Brazil has witnessed an increase in the number of families living in poverty and extreme poverty and the unemployment rate during the last few years.