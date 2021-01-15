Brazil: Manaus City on Curfew Over the Sanitary Crisis

On Wednesday the Venezuelan government announced that it was sending oxygen tanks to the city to help to tackle the sanitary crisis. Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has neglected the COVID-19 pandemic in his country.

Brazilian authorities declared on Friday a curfew in the Amazonian city of Manaus after a COVID-19 health crisis that has killed 4000 people while 94,000 contagions cases are reported, many of them without oxygen tanks.

teleSUR correspondent in Brazil Nacho Lemus reports that over 750 people will be transferred from Manaus to other cities due to the sanitary crisis. The local media outlet reported that in one hospital alone, 28 people died because of a lack of oxygen tanks.

"The pot at the epicenter of the pain, Manaus."

On Wednesday the Venezuelan government announced that it was sending oxygen tanks to the city to help to tackle the sanitary crisis. Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has neglected the COVID-19 pandemic in his country. Bolsonaro's response amid the Manaus crisis has sparked widespread rejection in social media and the city as well.

Manaus, the capital of the Amazon state, was among the worst-hit Latin American cities at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The images of Manaus mass graves became during the first quarter of 2020.

