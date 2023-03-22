Brazil Dismantles Gang Planning Attacks Against Authorities

The criminal organization's plans included homicides and extortion of public officials and authorities through kidnappings.

Brazil's Federal Police carried out an operation against a criminal organization in the country that planned to attack and assassinate authorities and public officials.

"About 120 police officers are serving 24 search and seizure warrants, 7 preventive arrest warrants and 4 temporary arrest warrants," said the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino via Twitter.

According to the minister, the criminal organization's plans included homicides and extortion of public officials and authorities through kidnappings.

Among the targets were "several public officials, including a senator (Sergio Moro) and a prosecutor," said the minister, who expressed his gratitude to the Federal Police who "are making arrests and searches against this organization."

Foi investigado e identificado um plano de homicídios contra vários agentes públicos (dentre os quais um senador e um promotor de Justiça). Hoje a Polícia Federal está realizando prisões e buscas contra essa quadrilha. Meus cumprimentos às equipes da PF pelo importante trabalho — Flávio Dino ���� (@FlavioDino) March 22, 2023

A homicide plot against several public agents (including a senator and a prosecutor) was investigated and identified. Today, the Federal Police is carrying out arrests and searches against this gang. My congratulations to the PF teams for the important work.

According to the armed forces, nine people were arrested on Wednesday morning. Investigations determined that the plans were in retaliation for a government order tightening conditions in federal prisons.

The Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), the country's most powerful criminal gang, is linked to the retaliatory acts.

The attacks could occur simultaneously and would have been located in the Federal District and the states of Rondônia, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, and São Paulo, according to the Federal Police.

