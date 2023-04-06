Argentina Confirms Return To Unasur

"By sovereign decision, Argentina returns to Unasur as a member state," said Santiago Cafiero.

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero confirmed on Thursday Argentina's return to the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) by decision of President Alberto Fernandez.

"By sovereign decision, Argentina returns to Unasur as a Member State to boost its institutional revitalization and build an increasingly integrated region," the minister said through his official Twitter account.

Likewise, the South American integration organization indicated that the active member states Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela were notified of the Argentine President's decision.

"For the Argentine government it is crucial any instance that adds national decision-making power and the consolidation of an increasingly integrated region, with greater intra-zone trade and better levels of cooperation in pursuit of development", reads a document released by the Foreign Minister.

Por decisión soberana, la Argentina vuelve a la @unasur como Estado Miembro para promover su revitalización institucional y construir una región cada vez más integrada.



Así lo dispuso el presidente @alferdez y se lo comuniqué a los cancilleres de los estados miembros. pic.twitter.com/W7nnWqT7fN — Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero) April 6, 2023

In the text, Cafiero also raised the importance of the integration blocs in Latin America and the Caribbean to guarantee that the region continues to be "the most densely populated peace zone in the world."

Argentina's return to Unasur was announced by President Fernandez in mid-March of this year. On April 12, 2019, Argentina announced in an official statement its decision to withdraw from Unasur.

By returning to the integration mechanism, the South American country retraces the path initiated by the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).