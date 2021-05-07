Brazilian Justice Investigates Police Raid That Left 25 Deaths

Videos show officers pointing guns at citizens, the streets of the community covered in blood, and people crying with their belongings on the pavement.

The Brazilian Prosecutor's Office announced that it will launch an investigation into the police operation that left at least 25 people dead in the Jacarezinho neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, on May 6.

The incident will be inquired into due to complaints from social organizations and residents about the police brutality that took place during the raid.

"We will verify the circumstances and deaths surrounding the operation," the Prosecutor's Office stated and assured that this is the most lethal police intervention in Rio de Janeiro's history.

According to Brazil's Observatory and Security Network, the agents did not respect the decision of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), which prohibited police raids during the pandemic, except in emergencies.

More news coming out: it was the largest police massacre in Rio since they started keeping records in 2007 (officially at least). https://t.co/X3cDfjcH1n — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) May 6, 2021

Images spread on social networks show police officers pointing guns at citizens, the streets of the community covered in blood, and people crying with their belongings on the pavement.

The operation took place in the Jacarezinho favela, controlled by the Red Command (Comando Vermelho), Brazil's oldest criminal gang.

According to police, the agents stormed the community to arrest Red Command members, who allegedly recruited minors to carry out criminal activities and drug trafficking.