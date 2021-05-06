Brazil: 25 Deaths After Police Storm Favela

According to local media outlet Folha de Sao Paulo and Police Chief Ronaldo Oliveira, the operation is the deadliest in Rio de Janeiro's history as 200 officers deployed into the residential area with live ammunition and helicopters.

At least 25 people in Rio de Janeiro were killed on Thursday after a clash between the police and alleged drug traffickers in Jacarezinho, one of the city´s largest favelas.

VIA thgnascimento: Já são no mínimo 25 mortes nessa que talvez tenha sido a maior chacina da história do Rio de Janeiro. Hoje levantei e meu despertador foi o barulho do helicóptero, acompanhei a especularização da morte promovida pelos jornais matinais (+) pic.twitter.com/xhtk1b80Ls — Santiago, Raull. #AteVencermosAFome (@raullsantiago) May 6, 2021

"VIA thgnascimento: There are at least 25 deaths in what may have been the largest massacre in the history of Rio de Janeiro. Today I got up, and my alarm clock was the sound of the helicopter; I followed the speculation of the deaths promoted by the morning papers (+)."

According to the police, the victims were "suspects," however, authorities confirmed the death of Inspector Andre Leonardo de Mello Frias. Moreover, two passengers on a metro train were injured during the shoot-out, but local media report they survived.

The police said the operation was to seize drug traffickers that were recruiting children for their criminal activity. According to human rights advocates, it is not a surprise and does not justify such police repression. Neighbors shared the images of corpses in the favela's alleyways on social media as they tried to clean the bloodshed in the ground.