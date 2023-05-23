Brazil In State Of Health Emergency Due To Avian Influenza

So far, eight cases of the disease have been confirmed in birds in the country.

The Brazilian government on Tuesday declared a state of animal health emergency throughout the country, according to press reports.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced on May 22 the declaration of the state of emergency for 180 days, with the objective of preventing the disease from reaching subsistence and commercial poultry, in order to preserve people's health.

The declaration allows the mobilization of federal funds, as well as the coordination with other ministries and governmental agencies of the three levels, as well as non-governmental organizations.

The decision comes after the Federal Laboratory of Agricultural Defense of the state of São Paulo confirmed on Monday three new cases of avian influenza (H5N1) in the municipalities of Linhares, Itapemirim and Vitória, Espírito Santo state (southeast).

#Brazil has declared an animal #HealthEmergency for six months after authorities detected its first-ever case of #AvianInfluenza virus in wild birds, according to a document signed by the government’s agriculture minister.#PoliticalUprising pic.twitter.com/0Jlgz7mq7w — Political Uprising (@Political_Up) May 23, 2023

So far, eight cases of the disease have been confirmed in birds in the country: seven in the State of Espírito Santo and one in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the population should refrain from picking up sick or dead birds. They should call the nearest veterinary services to avoid the spread of the disease.

The Secretariat of Agricultural Defense installed on Monday an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate, plan and evaluate actions related to avian influenza at the national level.