Brazil: Amazon Rainforest Deforestation Fell 67.9% In April

The Brazilian Institute for Space Studies (INPE) reported Friday that deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest fell 67.9 percent in April compared to the same month in 2022.

April in comparison In April last year, 1 026 square kilometers of rainforest were lost in the Amazon region, however, this year the figure is 329 square kilometers, the institute indicated.

In the first four months of the year, there was a 41 percent drop in the year-on-year comparison of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

The area deforested in the Brazilian part of the world's largest rainforest in the first four months of the year was 1 173 square kilometers, INPE data indicate.

April's result is the first month with a reduction in Amazon deforestation in Brazil since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office on January 1, 2010.

President Lula da Silva has stepped up the crackdown on environmental crime, including the use of police force against illegal mining on indigenous lands.

The main states most affected by the devastation of the rainforest are Amazonas (north), Pará (north), and Mato Grosso (west).

Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon soared by almost 60% in the four years of Jair Bolsonaro's government (2019-2022) compared to the previous four-year term.