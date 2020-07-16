Brazil Surpass 2 Million Covid-19 Infections In 27 Days

Brazil´s Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that the country has reach 2, 012, 151 confirmed cases and 45,403 new contagions in the last 24 hours.

The country is the world's second worst-hit by the pandemic following the United States, as only 27 days ago Brazil had registered a million COVID-19 cases.

According to the government figures in the lasts, weeks were reported almost 40,000 confirmed new cases per day while the death toll on Thursday amounted to 76,688.

"The Ministry of Health publishes daily information about # Covid19 in Brazil. The data for this Thursday (07/16) are updated."

While Bolsonaro was dismissing the pandemic as a "little flu", back in March, Brazil’s Ministry of Health declared that each state should come up with guidelines to fight the virus, warning that the country’s health system would collapse by the end of April if no action was taken. Ever since cases have spiked.

The Rio Grande do Sul and Parana in southern Brazil, are among the regions with the largest outbreaks

However, President Bolsonaro´s policy of pushing governors to ease containment measures have fueled bigger outbreaks. Last week Bolsonaro himself tested positive to the virus.

According to pollster Datafolha the share of Brazilians that see his government as bad or terrible had increased to 44 percent up to late June.



