Brazil: Hearing That Could Disqualify Bolsonaro Is Resumed

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) resumes this Tuesday the trial of an action against former president Jair Bolsonaro, which could disqualify him for eight years if found guilty.

The session is scheduled for local evening hours in Brasília. It begins with the reading of the vote by the instructor of the case, Minister Benedito Gonçalves. The official must expose the preliminary issues, such as the permanence of the so-called "coup project," in the process.

According to the indictment filed by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), Bolsonaro incurred in abuse of political power and misuse of the media. In July last year, during a meeting with ambassadors at the Alvorada Palace broadcast on public television, the former president attacked the electronic voting machines to be used in the elections that would take place in October.

The PDT claims that the former president's repeated statements against the electoral system promoted the coup actions perpetrated on January 8 in Brasília. On that occasion, hundreds of Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the headquarters of the three branches of government after the swearing-in of Lula da Silva.

#AIJE ⚖️ Ministro Benedito Gonçalves, relator da ação do PDT contra Bolsonaro, apresenta voto nesta terça (27/6). A ação discute as práticas de abuso de poder político e uso indevido dos meios de comunicação em encontro com embaixadores: https://t.co/FEEG5oN3lZ pic.twitter.com/6TTdA0CyFy — TSE (@TSEjusbr) June 27, 2023

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, rapporteur for the PDT action against Bolsonaro, presents his vote this Tuesday (6/27). The action discusses practices of abuse of political power and misuse of the media in meetings with ambassadors.

According to the Public Ministry, Bolsonaro's attitude was an attempt at "manipulation that could corrode the electoral lawsuit," with uncertain accusations targeting Brazilian society and the international community.

The action is also answered by the candidate for vice president on the ballot and former minister of Bolsonaro's Civil House, Walter Braga Netto.

After the rapporteur's vote, the intervention of the other six members of the TSE is expected: Raul Araújo, Floriano de Azevedo Marques, André Ramos Tavares, the vice president of the TSE, Judge Carmen Lucia, Judge Nunes Marques, and, finally, the head of the court, Judge Alexandre de Moraes.

On the opening day of the trial, last Thursday, PDT lawyer Walber Agra established connections between the meeting with ambassadors, the dissemination of false news, and the attack on democratic institutions.