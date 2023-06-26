Brazil Announces Plan to Decarbonize the Amazon

"In 2026, we will only have 40% of the Amazon with oil energy," said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira.

The Brazilian government announced on Monday a plan to decarbonize the Amazon region that seeks to replace thermoelectric power plants in the area with solar panels and biodiesel for power generation.

According to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, the project should involve investments of US$1 billion and will reduce by 40 percent the energy generated by diesel thermoelectric power plants consumed in the region until 2026.

By 2030, oil-fired thermoelectric plants should generate only 20 percent of the energy consumed in the Amazon region.

During a forum with businessmen, Silveira said: "We are going to go one step further; we are going to announce the transition from this energy to solar, others to biodiesel. In 2026, we will only have 40 percent of the Amazon with oil energy."

Minister Alexandre Silveira announces the launch of the national policy for the energy transition, the Amazon decarbonization program and the return of the "Light for All" program, which will bring energy to around 450,000 people who still do not have access.

According to data from the Empresa de Pesquisa Energética (EPE), Brazil has more than 200 isolated systems that are not connected to the national electricity system.

These places are mainly supplied by plants that burn diesel to generate energy. This type of generation is more expensive and polluting than hydroelectric plants. The cost of purchasing fuel to supply these systems is subsidized and is included in the Energy Development Account (EDC), which is paid by all consumers.

The Fuel Consumption Charge (FCA), which pays for fuel used in isolated systems, amounted to some $760 million through June. The forecast for the whole year is about $2.4 billion, according to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).