Second Victim of School Shooting in Brazil Dies in Hospital

The assailant fired at least 16 shots during the school invasion.

The 16-year-old student who had been seriously wounded in the head in a shooting the day before at a school in the Brazilian state of Paraná died Tuesday, family members confirmed.

Luan Augusto da Silva died at the University Hospital of Londrina from "multiple organ failure." He was the second victim of the attack perpetrated on Monday by a 21-year-old former student of the public school Colegio Estadual Helena Kolody, in the municipality of Cambé.

Da Silva's girlfriend, Karoline Verri Alves, died on the spot during the attack. The assailant fired at least 16 shots during the invasion of the school. After the attack, the police seized an axe, loads of quick-change ammunition and a .38 caliber revolver.

The young man was arrested after entering the school's administration office under the pretext of looking for his school file and opening fire, according to Parana's Public Security Secretariat.

Faleceu, na madrugada desta terça-feira, o jovem estudante Luan Augusto da Silva, vitimado ao lado de Karoline Verri Alves no brutal ataque ao Colégio Helena Kolody. pic.twitter.com/7AvOU2xpA0 — APP Sindicato (@appsindicato) June 20, 2023

Young student Luan Augusto da Silva, who was killed alongside Karoline Verri Alves in the brutal attack on Helena Kolody College, died early this Tuesday.

Police sources said that he admitted to the crime and confessed to perpetrating the massacre against random students who were in the schoolyard in revenge for the bullying he suffered during his time as a student.

The Public Security Secretariat also confirmed the arrest of two other people, a 21-year-old man and a 13-year-old teenager, suspected of having collaborated in the organization of the attack.

Security measures have been installed in Brazilian schools since April, after a man killed four children with an axe at a daycare center in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

"It is urgent to build together a path of peace in schools," Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on social networks on Monday.



