Brazil: Death Toll Due to the Rains in Pernambuco Reaches 122

The number of homeless people increased to 7,312. Authorities have set up 66 temporary shelters in 27 municipalities.

On Thursday, the authorities of the state of Pernambuco confirmed that the death toll as a result of the rains reached 122 people in Recife.

"The last body sought in the Bola de Ouro community, in Curado 4, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in Grande Recife, was found by the rescue teams in the manhã of this quinta-feira," Gazeta Brasil outlet reported, specifying that it was a woman of 61 years old who worked as a domestic worker in the neighborhood of Boa Viagem, in the Zona Sul do Recife.

“Her body was left under a large tree dragged by the water slide. That made our rescue actions difficult,” firefighter Antonio Barbalho said.

In the municipality of Camaragibe, firefighters continue to search for missing persons in towns such as Vila dos Milagres, the Bola de Ouro Community, Jaboatao dos Guararapes, and the Areeiro Community.

"Firefighters and Navy divers are also looking for a person swept away by the flood in the Paratibe neighborhood, in Paulista," Agencia Brasil reported.

To date, the search for missing persons and survivors has involved the participation of 403 firefighters, who have been supported by the military, members of the civil force, and municipal officials.