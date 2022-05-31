Death Toll In Northen Brazil's Floods & Mudslides Rises To 106

The state governor for Pernambuco, Paulo Camara, said his office's priority was to find the ten people still missing amid mudslides and significant flooding.

On Tuesday, Brazilian authorities confirmed that at least 106 people have died, and the other ten were reported missing due to heavy rains that tore through urban towns in the northeastern part of the country for the last six days.

The Pernambuco state governor Paulo Camara said his office's priority was to find those still missing amid mudslides and major flooding.

"We will not stop until we find all those missing," he said, adding that the National Civil Defense warned of a "very high" possibility of more flooding in Pernambuco state.

So far this year, four other major flooding events have occurred in Brazil, whose low-income neighborhoods lack urban planning and whose shantytowns are often built on hillsides prone to collapse.

BRAZIL: EXTREME FLOODS & LAND-SLIDES TO KEEP INCREASING Projected increase under global surface warming for Brazil (2017, Debortoli, An index of Brazil’s vulnerability...) https://t.co/JBsSjFmtTy #climate #floods pic.twitter.com/4UiuCf6uh6 — Peter D Carter (@PCarterClimate) June 1, 2022

From December 2021 to early January, dozens of people were killed, and other thousands were displaced when rains hammered the northeastern Bahia state.

Later in January, at least 18 citizens died during floods in southeastern Sao Paulo state. Torrential downpours in Rio de Janeiro state killed over 230 people the following month.

While President Jair Bolsonaro flew over the areas most affected by mudslides and flooding in the Pernambuco state, claiming that he would allocate resources to families affected. Nevertheless, he did not detail when this policy would be approved.