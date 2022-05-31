Lula Continues as Favorite for Presidential Elections

According to a new poll, Lula da Silva is the favorite to win the October 2 presidential election against the current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

The FSB/BTG research institutes published Monday the results of their most recent poll reflecting that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a presidential aspirant for the Workers' Party (PT), has the support of 46 percent of Brazilians consulted, which would make him the virtual winner of the general elections on October 2.

His main opponent and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro, has 32 percent of the voting intention and the former minister and former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes appear in the third position, with 9 percent.

"Contrary to what many imagined, the withdrawal of names from the so-called third way has reinforced the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro. When Sergio Moro left, Bolsonaro grew. Now, with the departure of João Doria, it was Lula's turn to gain ground," said the associated director of the FSB Research Institute, Marcelo Tokarski.

The survey analyzed voting intentions in a possible second round, a stage in which Lula also appears as the winner with 9 points ahead of Bolsonaro. In addition, the study revealed that the rejection of Bolsonaro reaches almost 80 percent when it comes to evaluating his government since 50 percent consider it to be terrible and 29 percent qualify it as regular.

Former President Lula (2003-2011), who was prevented from running in 2018 due to political persecution and manipulation of cases, has returned to the political race and has expressed that he wants to return to preside over the country to "repair" Brazil and free it from a "crisis of hatred" that arose due to Bolsonaro.

This, while Bolsonaro is in the eye of the hurricane for the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic and linkage in corruption cases, reasons for which his popularity has been severely hit and fell in recent months to 22 percent, which represents its lowest level since he came to power in January 2019.