TSE Says Election Results Will Be Respected in Brazil

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, affirmed that the results of the general elections, scheduled for October in Brazil, will be respected, 127 days before they are to be held.

Fachin issued such promise during a speech at the Women and Politics Study Cycle, held by the TSE in the state of Pernambuco (Northeast).

“Brazil has clean, safe and auditable elections. Respect for the results of the exercise of popular sovereignty is a non-negotiable expression of democracy through the observance of universal suffrage and the secret ballot,” he said.

He pointed out that the defense of democracy proposes serenity, security, and order to preach dialogue, tolerance, and obedience to constitutional legality.

He emphasized that the motto of his administration in the TSE is “peace and security in the elections”, when speaking of the performance of the elective judges in the process.

Peace means, therefore, “recognizing that we have the role of arbitrators of the contest. We referee the game, we do not play the game, we are not in the stands as fanatic followers of A or B”, he said.