UNRWA Denounces Israel’s Barbarism Against Gaza

Time is not on our side. Palestinian civilians in Gaza cannot wait any longer, assure the General Commissioner of the UNRWA.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) denounced the obstacles imposed by Israel in delivering aid and basic supplies to the population of the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the agency recalled the 176 UNRWA volunteers killed during Israeli bombings in homes and refugee camps.

Also, the complaint was reiterated by the 7 workers of the Wold Central Kitchen who were martyred last Tuesday.

The URNWA, on the other hand, touched on the issue of displaced persons, who lost their homes during aggressions and are forced to move to refugee capos who are at risk due to land operations by the occupying forces.

��#Gaza is being destroyed.



Critical infrastructure including houses, roads, schools, health facilities & @UN buildings have been attacked.



It will take years to remove the estimated 26 million tons of debris & rubble left behind by the war.



Full Report @WorldBank @UN ⬇️ — UNRWA (@UNRWA) April 3, 2024

UNRWA Commissioner General Phillipe Lazzarini, in his X account, denounced the famine caused by Israel’s hand and demanded a stop in Israel’s genocidal policies.

As a solution to the famine and genocide, Lazzarini called for an immediate ceasefire, the opening of land corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid, a shift to Israel’s expansionist and fascist ideas, and finally the entry of international organizations to provide medical support to the homeless and displaced.