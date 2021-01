Authorities do not investigate these violent incidents due to the transphobia that prevails in the state-owned institutions.

Brazil's National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (ANTRA) on Thursday reported that at least 175 transgender women were murdered in 2020.

The death toll makes Brazil the third most violent country for LGBTI groups worldwide, following Mexico and the U.S.

The number of murders, however, could be higher. ANTRA data is based only on studies conducted by LGTBI organizations due to the lack of official figures.

"Authorities do not investigate these violent incidents due to the transphobia that prevails in the state-owned institutions," the Association reported.

Paulette Furacão is an Afro-Brazilian trans woman activist, actress & poet from Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.



She is the first trans person to hold public office in Bahia, as the Coordinator for the Defense of LGBT Rights in the Department of Justice, Citizenship & Human Rights. pic.twitter.com/Fz9zwMlso7 — Black Women Radicals (@blkwomenradical) December 18, 2020

Research shows that 78 percent of the women murdered in 2020 were Black, 56 percent had from 15 to 29 years old, and 77 percent of them showed signs of cruelty. The report also shows that 72 percent of the victims, who were killed mostly with firearms, did not know the alleged killers. "COVID-19 also hit this collective hard. Most Brazilian trans women live from prostitution, so they have had to continue working on the streets despite the pandemic," ANTRA explained. Just under 30 percent of trans women have received any public aid since the beginning of COVID-19 in the country.