Brazil: 75,200 Retail Stores Closed in 2020

The study indicates that the economy lost at least 25,700 formal jobs after the stores closed as the hardest hit sectors were clothing, shoes, and accessories, followed by supermarkets and electronics and appliance stores.

Brazil's National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services, and Tourism (CNC) reported on Monday that over 75,200 retail stores closed in Brazil in 2020, the second-largest figure since 2016, which further highlights the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Brasil está en el peor momento de la pandemia. La última semana tuvo la mayor media de muertes diarias por covid19: 1.180 vidas perdidas a diario durante 7 días.



La mitad de los estados brasileños registra más de 80% de ocupación en áreas de terapia intensiva. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/UBvI97wynH — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) March 1, 2021

"Brazil is in the worst moment of the pandemic. The last week had the highest average number of daily deaths due to covid19: 1,180 lives lost daily for seven days. Half of the Brazilian states register more than 80% occupancy in intensive care areas."

However, in the most optimistic scenario, the CNC forecasts that if social isolation decreased by 5 percent by the end of 2021, sales could increasing by 5.9 percent compared to 2020, meaning that at least 16,700 new points of sale could open.

As of December 2020, Brazil reported 14 million people unemployed, about 14,2 percent of its population. However, the specialists estimate that electronic commerce could help to improve the labor market.