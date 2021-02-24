    • Live
Brazil Approves Massive Use of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

  A citizen gets the CoronaVac vaccine in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 17, 2021.

    A citizen gets the CoronaVac vaccine in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 17, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @SinEmbargoMX

Published 24 February 2021 (3 hours 11 minutes ago)
The country is reporting 1,000 deaths per day as the Bolsonaro administration is being criticized for the slow vaccination campaign.

Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) on Tuesday allowed large-scale use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, although far-right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's administration has not yet purchased the immunizer.

"The vaccine developed by U.S. Pfizer and German BioNTech laboratories has proven safety, quality, and efficacy," ANVISA stated as it recalled that this is the first COVID-19 vaccine registered for widespread use in the Americas.

The drug regulator's authorization allows the vaccine's use for the entire population and its commercialization in the national market.

Pfizer vaccine's definitive approval occurs amid the second wave of contagions that has caused hospital collapse in states such as Amazonas and Roraima.

Since the beginning of the year, the Health Ministry is reporting over 1,000 deaths per day as the Bolsonaro administration is being criticized for the country's slow vaccination campaign.

Brazil, which is the second hardest-hit country by the pandemic, has only vaccinated 2 percent of its 212 million population.

Health authorities kicked off the campaign with the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Brasil 247
by teleSUR/ age-JF
