Brazil: Hospitals in Seven State Capitals About To Collapse

Porto Velho reports the worst scenario as all beds for critically ill patients are occupied. Hospitals in Florianópolis, Manaus and Fortaleza are also among the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 upsurge.

Brazilian institutions reported on Friday that hospitals in seven state capitals are about to collapse with Intensive Care Units' capacities above 90 percent.

According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, an institution linked to the Ministry of Health, "the occupancy rates of ICU beds for COVID-19 for adults reveal the worst scenario observed, even due to its dispersion throughout the country."

The foundation also remarked that as of today, the infection rate keeps rising in every state. The country has at least 10.3 million COVID-19 cases and over 251 000 deaths. On Friday, Brazil reached a new record of deaths, with 1582 reported in the last 24 hours.