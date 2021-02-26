Brazil: Hospitals in Seven State Capitals About To Collapse

According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, an institution linked to the Ministry of Health, "the occupancy rates of ICU beds for COVID-19 for adults reveal the worst scenario observed, even due to its dispersion throughout the country."
"Opinion Researchers at @fiocruz debate "Over a thousand deaths daily from #Covid19 - the new normal?"
Porto Velho reports the worst scenario as all beds for critically ill patients are occupied. Hospitals in Florianópolis, Manaus and Fortaleza are also among the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 upsurge.
The foundation also remarked that as of today, the infection rate keeps rising in every state. The country has at least 10.3 million COVID-19 cases and over 251 000 deaths. On Friday, Brazil reached a new record of deaths, with 1582 reported in the last 24 hours.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | Brazil's Black Coalition for Rights, which includes over 200 organizations, denounced that COVID-19 vaccines have only benefited the country's privileged sectors, and demanded emergency financial aid to alleviate the poverty faced by Black communities. pic.twitter.com/YwIUQz3Iv3