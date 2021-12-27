Bolsonaro Won’t Vaccinate 11-Year-old Daughter Against COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday that he would not vaccinate his daughter Laura, 11, against covid-19. However, the Health Ministry could give the green light to the immunization of minors from 5 to 11 years old in January.

"I hope there is no interference from the Judiciary (to force the vaccination) because my daughter will not be vaccinated, (I want to) make it very clear, she is 11 years old", said the president in statements to the press, according to the local newspaper O Globo.

The president added that there are "many doubts" about vaccines for children in the world, even though several countries have already started vaccinating this age group.

A few weeks ago, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the regulatory body in Brazil, approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine to immunize children aged 5 to 11 years. On Monday, the Ministry of Health said that vaccination could begin in January.

However, Bolsonaro, who has always expressed doubts about vaccines against covid-19 and is one of the few world leaders who has not been vaccinated, is against immunizing minors and encourages his followers not to vaccinate their children.