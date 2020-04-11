Bolsonaro Prompts Crowds After Visiting Emergency Hospital

As if he were promoting a policy agenda based on non-prevention, Brazil's President visits public places amidst the pandemic.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Saturday made his visit to Aguas Lindas city, state of Goias, a reason to gather his supporters, although quarantine regulations recommend otherwise.

.

After visiting an emergency hospital, the former captain went out to meet his fans who wanted to take pictures with the politician.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who himself took part in the visit to the hospital, did not go on the tour to greet the people.

"The recommendation to avoid crowds is valid for everyone," said Mandetta shortly after the President met his fans.

Since the beginning of the pandemics, however, the Brazilian president has downplayed the COVID-19 by calling it just "the little flu."

As if Bolsonaro were promoting an agenda based on non-prevention, he visits churches, malls, and other places where he has posed for photos and greeted supporters.

Más de 1000 muertos en Brasil.

Hoy São Paulo amaneció sin tiempo para memes. pic.twitter.com/KgKwMwoqmA — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) April 11, 2020

"Over 1000 dead in Brazil. Today Sao Paulo dawned with no time for memes." The graffiti says, "Bolsonaro assassin."

On Friday, Bolsonaro went for a walk in Brasilia to exercise his "constitutional right" to come and go freely, a phrase that ratified his contempt for the epidemiologists' recommendations.

In a country where COVID-19 has claimed over 1,000 deaths so far, however, citizens harshly rejected the attitude of the former captain.

When the presidential caravan stopped at a pharmacy, Bolsonaro was greeted with "the noise of saucepans hit by neighbors who loudly demanded him, from their balconies and windows, to go home and respect the quarantine imposed by local authorities," as EFE reported.​​​​​​​