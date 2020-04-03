Bolsonaro to Heal Brazil From COVID-19 With Religious Rituals

According to the president of a country with 210 million inhabitants, the Health Minister, a doctor who recommends social isolation, is not "humble" enough to lead the COVID-19 war.

After lashing out at his health minister because he does not have a "humble attitude," Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Thursday announced that he and other religious leaders will perform a fast as a form of sacrifice to rid Brazil of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am a Catholic, my wife is an evangelical. These people request a fast day for those who have faith. Soon, together with the pastors, priests and religious, we will announce, ask for, a day of fasting for all Brazilians, obviously, in the name of getting Brazil free of this evil as soon as possible," the former captain said.

Previously, the far-right politician harshly criticized his Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta who, besides admitting that COVID-19 had already killed 300 Brazilians, stressed the need to carry out generalized quarantines in the largest cities.

"Mandetta would have to listen a little more to the President of the Republic," Bolsonaro said, adding that his Health Minister is a doctor who "wants to make his will count very much... he lacks a little more humility to lead Brazil at this time of crisis."

Chega do "doutor" Mandetta e seus especialistas pseudo-intelectuais. Vão pra Cuba ����! A melhor cura é o jejum que o nosso Mito propõe. Eita Bolsonaro diet! pic.twitter.com/6CGf53ztPp — O Mito ���� (@recrutamito) April 3, 2020

"No more 'doctor' Mandetta and his pseudo-intellectual experts. Get off to Cuba! The best cure is the fast our leader proposes. Wow! Bolsonaro diet!

The meme reads, “Holy call from our President Jair Bolsonaro for a national fast. Next Sunday, April 5. To all the evangelical leaders of our Brazil and their respective ministries, we call on everyone for this national fast for our nation.”

"If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land." 2-Chronicles 7:14

Paradoxically, after minimizing the importance of "the small flu" for weeks, Bolsonaro likened the pandemic to a war, which is why he does not ask the health minister to resign.

"I do not intend to fire him amidst the war... I hope he understands the message," the Brazilian president said and added that no member of his cabinet is essential.

"The disagreement between Bolsonaro and Mandetta has been occurring since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. While the minister is in favor of social isolation... Bolsonaro argues that people should continue on the streets. For only the elderly and people in risk groups should be isolated," local media Correio 24 Horas recalled.

Following his usual way of thinking, Bolsonaro also criticized the restrictions imposed by governors and mayors related to the prohibition of crowds of people and access to beaches.

"Forbid going to the beach, for God's sake!," complained Brazil's president, who was baptized in the Jordan River's waters by the hand of Pastor Everaldo in 2016.​​​​​​