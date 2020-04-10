Brazil Bolsonaro Hits the Streets To Defy COVID-19 Guidelines

Bolsonaro’s popularity has fallen during the coronavirus crisis, with a growing number of Brazilians angered by his stance toward a disease he calls a “little cold.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets of Brasilia on Friday, drawing crowds and greeting followers in his latest public attack on social isolation measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, a national holiday in Brazil, Bolsonaro went to a military hospital, before stopping at a pharmacy and then visiting one of his sons in a residential building, according to TV images and press reports.

At one of the stops, he was greeted by supporters who snapped photos and called his name.

However, he was also subjected to criticism, with some Brasilia residents banging pots and pans in anger.

Bolsonaro’s stance is chipping away at social distancing measures across Brazil. On Thursday, Reuters reported that lockdowns in Brazil’s largest cities to slow the coronavirus outbreak are beginning to slip.

Earlier today, Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) judge Alexandre De Moraes ordered Bolsonaro administration to not overturn decisions of regional or municipal governments that adopted “effective restrictive measures” to reduce the COVID-19 spread.

At the moment, Brazil registers 17,857 people infected and 941 deaths, which makes this country the most affected one in South America.