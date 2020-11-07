Bolsonaro Loses Interest in Re-Election After Trump's Defeat

Over the last 24 hours, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has avoided commenting on the electoral defeat of President Donald Trump. He has said nothing about an event that prevented his "friend" from prolonging his presence in the White House.

On Saturday night, however, the Brazilian politician subtly broke his silence to announce that he might not run for re-election because "there is an advance from the left" in South America.

“See how the world is. In South America, there are several countries again painted in red. Many times, the President has no way to change, as I would like to happen, the destiny of Brazil. There are people who want the destination to be another and they may be right," Bolsonaro said on Facebook.

This is how the former captain of the Brazilian army reacted. He has been a key piece in the US offensive against the progressive governments of Latin America, a strategy that surreptitiously targeted the overthrow of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

"In the municipal elections we need mayors and councilors in tune with what we think ... I don't know if I will be a candidate for reelection. 2022 is still a long way off," Bolsonaro added.

Congrats for this victory of good sense there USA, the world thks you all❤️... in 2022 it will be our chernobyl's Trump that will be going out here in Brazil ���� #ForaBolsonaro #Bolsonaro2022 #BolsonaroAte2026 pic.twitter.com/On4om2jEzJ — venus as a poc ��️‍�� (@AndrBuch2) November 8, 2020

Questioning his re-election on the same day as Trump's defeat was interpreted as an internal political signal. In Brazil, those who want to be presidential candidates in 2022 are in a hurry to quickly congratulate Biden,” news agency Telam reported.

"Trump's defeat is a historical defeat of far-right fascists, racists, and deniers of the pandemic and climate change. Hate did not prevail!" the Workers' Party lawmaker Erika Kokay stressed.

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also expressed his happiness for the victory of the Democratic candidate.

“The world breathes a sigh of relief with Biden's victory. At this very important moment, the American people demonstrated against Trumpism and everything it represents, such as the rejection of human values, hatred, abandonment of life, and attacks against our beloved Latin America,” Lula tweeted.

"I salute Biden's victory and I hope that he will assume, not only within his country but with Latin America and the world, the humanistic values ​​that characterized his campaign."