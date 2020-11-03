Brazil: Ambulances Sound Sirens in Tribute To COVID-19 Dead

Sao Paulo has a quarter of all COVID-19 fatalities and infections in this South American country.

A convoy of over 30 ambulances sounded their sirens on Monday in Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo, in a one-minute tribute to the fatal victims of the COVID-19.

The ceremony, held in downtown Sao Paulo's Largo de Arouche Square as part of annual Day of the Dead events, brought together first responders and ambulance drivers, as well as authorities from the state and local governments.

"We sounded the ambulance sirens so the people take into account the memory and respect for those who died," said Jean Gorinchteyn, health secretary for the state of Sao Paulo.

"It serves to call attention to wearing face masks and respecting social distancing to fight the pandemic," he added.

160 thousand deaths of Brazilians by Covid-19 (without taking into account many who died without diagnosis). Brazil became a circus of horrors because of Bolsonaro's lack of scruples! #BolsonarosMamateiros #BolsonaroSoEnganaOtario #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/WWSPYf46sE — Sérgio Stampar ������������✌️ (@sergiostampar) November 2, 2020

The state of Sao Paulo, the most industrialized and populated in Brazil, with 46 million inhabitants, also covered 16 of the city's most emblematic monuments in symbols of mourning with the inscription "Wear a Mask."

This territory has seen a quarter of all COVID-19 fatalities and infections in Brazil, with 39,331 deaths and 1,117,147 cases of infection as of Sunday night.

A day before the acts in solidarity with the COVID-19 victims, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro occupied Sao Paulo's main commercial avenue to protest against vaccination, a policy that state governor Joao Doria proposes to be mandatory in his state.