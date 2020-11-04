Brazil: Bolsonaro's Son To Face Charges Over Corruption

The inquiry revealed that Flavio Bolonaro's network hired "ghost officials" for his office to take a part of their salaries. It is presumed that the senator benefited himself with sums from this scheme and then laundered it through the real estate purchase.

The Brazilian Prosecutor's Office denounced on Wednesday Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the president Jair Bolsonaro, for money laundering, embezzlement, criminal organization, and role in the malversation of public funds.

The Rio Public Ministry submitted the complaint after two years of investigating the case known as "rachadinhas." The Public Ministry denounced that Bolsonaro's eldest son led and participated in a criminal network that operated from 2007 to 2018, during his time as a Rio de Janeiro regional deputy.

La exasesora del senador Flávio Bolsonaro admitió que nunca trabajó en el gabinete del entonces diputado en la legislatura de Rio. Afirmó que era obligada a devolver 90% del salario. El hijo del presidente se benefició con al menos U$470.551 según las investigaciones. https://t.co/pjnybtuGlD — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) November 4, 2020

"The former advisor to Senator Flávio Bolsonaro admitted that he never worked in the cabinet of the then deputy in the Rio legislature. She stated that she was obliged to return 90% of her salary. The president's son benefited from at least U$470,551 according to investigations."

The inquiry revealed that Flavio Bolonaro's network hired "ghost officials" for his office to take a part of their salaries. It is presumed that the senator benefited himself with sums from this scheme and then laundered it through the purchase of the real estate.

Flavio Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Fabrício Queiroz, currently under house arrest, managed the whole operation. This, as the authorities estimate that the president's son laundered up to $ 400,000 via this scheme.

Flavio Bolsonaro has denied his participation in the criminal organization. Although he has not been able to stop the Public Ministry, he tried to suspend the inquiry based on a ruling from the Supreme Court but failed.