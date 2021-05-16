Bolsonaro Is Unfit To Lead Brazil, 58% Of Brazilians Say

A Datafolha poll on Sunday revealed that 58 percent of Brazilians consider President Jair Bolsonaro to be incapable of leading the country. Besides, around 50 percent of the citizens trust nothing he says.
In May, Bolsonaro's popularity fell to its lowest level since the start of his term on January 1, 2019. According to Datafolha, he could be defeated if he seeks reelection next year.
Only 38 percent of the 2,071 adults surveyed believe that the far-right politician has had a good administration and could be reelected.
The lack of trust in what Bolsonaro says also increased compared to the last survey conducted by Datafolha in March when 45 percent of the respondents said they distrusted Bolsonaro's words.
"His popularity has been affected mainly by his mishandling of the pandemic," Datafolha said, recalling that Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 worldwide, with about 435,000 victims.
Bolsonaro has denied the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic which he has described as a "little flu". He has also opposed the mandatory implementation of preventive measures such as the use of masks or curfews.
A Congress commission in charge of inquiring his handling of the pandemic concluded that the Brazilian president discouraged social distancing measures, promoted the use of ineffective medicines, and delayed in negotiating vaccines.