Bolsonaro Is Unfit To Lead Brazil, 58% Of Brazilians Say

A Datafolha poll on Sunday revealed that 58 percent of Brazilians consider President Jair Bolsonaro to be incapable of leading the country. Besides, around 50 percent of the citizens trust nothing he says.

In May, Bolsonaro's popularity fell to its lowest level since the start of his term on January 1, 2019. According to Datafolha, he could be defeated if he seeks reelection next year.

Only 38 percent of the 2,071 adults surveyed believe that the far-right politician has had a good administration and could be reelected.

The lack of trust in what Bolsonaro says also increased compared to the last survey conducted by Datafolha in March when 45 percent of the respondents said they distrusted Bolsonaro's words.

