Lula Has 53% Of Valid Votes - Ipespe Poll

Candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva remains the favorite for the October 30 presidential runoff election.

The new Ipespe poll showed 53 percent of valid votes (excluding blank, null, undecided) for the leader of the Workers' Party (PT), while 47 percent for incumbent Jair Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL).

Both register one point more since the institute's last poll; Lula has 50 percent in total votes, while Bolsonaro has 44 percent.

Blank and null votes accounted for 4 percent, followed by 2 percent undecided.

Ipespe interviewed 1 100 people for this survey between October 22 and 24. It was registered before the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, and the confidence interval is 95.45 percent.

All major polls show Lula leading the presidential race, with a strong chance of winning the election against Bolsonaro.

The winner of the Brazilian runoff election on October 30 will take office as President of the Republic from January 2023 to December 2026.