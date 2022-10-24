Lula Has Seven-point Lead Over Bolsonaro, Says IPEC Poll

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) has a seven-point lead over President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October 30 runoff, according to a poll released Monday by the IPEC institute.
Lula would obtain 50 percent of the votes and Bolsonaro 43 percent, while five percent would vote blank or null; these are the exact percentages as in the last poll of October 17, indicating a scenario of stability, the pollster detailed.