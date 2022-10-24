Lula Has Seven-point Lead Over Bolsonaro, Says IPEC Poll

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) has a seven-point lead over President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October 30 runoff, according to a poll released Monday by the IPEC institute.

Lula would obtain 50 percent of the votes and Bolsonaro 43 percent, while five percent would vote blank or null; these are the exact percentages as in the last poll of October 17, indicating a scenario of stability, the pollster detailed.

Considering only valid votes (discounting blank and null ballots), Lula would obtain 54 percent against Bolsonaro's 46 percent, the exact percentages as last week.

The survey was conducted between October 22 and 24, based on 3,008 interviews in 183 municipalities throughout the country and the margin of error is two percentage points.

In the first round, Lula received 57.2 million votes (48.4 percent) and Bolsonaro 51.07 million (43.2 percent).