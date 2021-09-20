Bolsonaro Booed on Arrival at NYC Hotel for UN General Assembly

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was greeted upon arrival at his hotel in New York, where he traveled to participate in the UN General Assembly, with shouts of "genocide," "out with the military," and "you are not welcome."

A small group of demonstrators waited at the hotel entrance for the Brazilian president, who came to the U.S. without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Without vaccination, without obeying the rules of the city, putting civil servants and diplomats' lives at risk, and lying at the UN as usual (...)," reads a message from the Committee for the Defense of Democracy in Brazil, which organized the protest.

The president's entourage - composed of 18 people, among them several of his ministers, his wife Michelle and Eduardo, one of his five children - entered through the hotel's back door.

Unlike last year, when the ultra-rightist entered through the main entrance, none of his followers were waiting to welcome him.

On Tuesday, as has been the tradition since 1955, the Brazilian president will deliver the inaugural speech at the UN General Assembly. The fact that he has not been vaccinated, as required by the New York authorities, cast doubt on his participation in the event.

"Genocida": protesto faz com que Bolsonaro entre pelos fundos de hotel em Nova York.



Presidente evitou contato com alguns manifestantes contrários ao governo que aguardavam com faixas na porta do hotel. Não havia apoiadores de Bolsonaro no local.https://t.co/lbKpGWbW60 pic.twitter.com/hK7cHN2AsK — Correio Braziliense (@correio) September 20, 2021

"'Genocidal': protest causes Bolsonaro to enter through the back of a hotel in New York. President avoided contact with some anti-government demonstrators who were waiting with banners at the hotel door. There were no Bolsonaro supporters on site."

However, last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced that heads of state were excluded from the mandatory immunization requirement.

The Brazilian Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto, published a photo of Bolsonaro and several of his ministers eating pizza on the street in New York.

Since August 16, the authorities of this city have been demanding proof of vaccination against COVID-19 from all those who want to enter closed places such as restaurants, cinemas, or theaters.

This will be the third speech the ultra-right-winger will give before the UN since he assumed power on January 1, 2019, but now he does so with his popularity in free fall. According to a recently published survey, 53% of those interviewed consider Bolsonaro's government "lousy," the worst percentage recorded in his entire term in office.