Anti-Bolsonaro Protesters Take To The Streets Again in Brazil

More than 160 cities in Brazil are the scene of mobilizations against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, as part of the campaign calling for the president's ouster, which the movement of the excluded has joined.
This Tuesday, when Brazil celebrates another anniversary of its Independence, takes place in an environment of enormous tension when there have been warnings about Bolsonaro's coup intentions, and his followers will take to the streets to show their support for him.
In this regard, on Monday night, supporters of the president overcame police barricades that tried to prevent access to the central esplanade of the capital, Brasilia, as part of the calls of the far-right leader to encourage these demonstrations.
Bolsonaro's call is an open challenge to the Federal Supreme Court (TSF) after the Court investigates him in a series of irregularities on electoral issues and integrity of information, i.e., spreading fake news.
Caravans of trucks and buses have arrived in the capital, Brasilia, and in the country's largest city, Sao Paulo, where the two largest demonstrations are anticipated and where Bolsonaro will hold public events.
However, as is traditional in Brazil, every September 7, the Cry of the Excluded is held. In it, different social organizations denounce the country's social problems and demand their rights.
With the slogan "Life in the first place," the movement of the excluded has joined the campaign "Fora Bolsonaro," which foresees demonstrations against the president in at least 160 cities in the South American country and some abroad.