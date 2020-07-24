Bolivia: Morales Denounces Right-Wing Collusion to Seize Power

MAS’ supporters denounce the postponement as a way to prolong the de facto president Jeanine Añez's time in office. They also condemned political prosecution against MAS members.

Bolivia’s former president Evo Morales Ayma, denounced on Thursday that right-wing organizations collude to seize power in several departments, neglecting the Movement to Socialism (MAS) political party.

"The right-wing of the coup aims to extend itself, outlaw MAS-IPSP, and assault the state. Now they are planning coups in departmental and municipal governments, among them the department of Pando," Morales tweeted.

On July 23, the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Court postponed the general elections alleging sanitary risk, due to Bolivia’s exceptional health situation because of COVID-19.

Bolivia's labor union federation (COB), representing all workers and campesinos, is organizing a mass march for democracy in La Paz, in rejection of the coup regime's repeated suspension of free elections. Further mobilizations to be announced. pic.twitter.com/qGXfhqFFTG — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 24, 2020

“The Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) and the de facto government agree in trying to undermine the value of the Legislative Assembly. The resolution to postpone the elections aims to close the Assembly, a State body born of the people's vote. No to the coup d'état,” Morales added.

Mercados and Muestras SRL, Captura Consulting, Ciesmori, Misky Utaha'a, and Celag pollsters revealed MAS candidate Luis Arce leads Bolivians vote intention.

TSE president Salvador Romero announced elections would be held on October 18 and the run-off election would be conducted on November 29.