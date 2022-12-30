Bolivian Right-Wingers Start Strike in Santa Cruz

They expressed hostility towards President Arce, the Prosecutor's Office, and the National Police, accusing them of having "kidnapped" Santa Cruz governor Camacho.

On Friday, the Santa Cruz Civic Committee and the paramilitary Cruceñista Youth Union launched a 24-hour strike, threatening to occupy public institutions and block roads in support of Governor Luis Fernando Camacho who was arrested yesterday on terrorism charges

During an assembly broadcast on social networks, those far-right organizations expressed their hostility towards the government of President Luis Arce, the Prosecutor's Office, and the National Police, accusing them of having "kidnapped" Santa Cruz governor.

The new "civic strike" threats take place a month after those organizations ended violent protests that kept Santa Cruz paralyzed for 36 days, from October to November.

Meanwhile, Bolivian authorities explained that the arrest warrant for Camacho was issued by the La Paz Criminal Court in October, when the far-right politician had to appear before Justice to face the charges against him raised in the "Coup d'état I" case.

Bolivia. El núcleo fascista de Santa Cruz convoca paro, bloqueo y “vigilancia” de oficinas del Estado desde este viernes /Se esperan actos de mayor violencia. https://t.co/dUuA1pornj — ��ℭ������������ ℭ�������������� �� (@Charaima_) December 30, 2022

The tweet reads, "Bolivia. Santa Cruz's fascist nucleus calls for strike, blockade, and surveillance of State offices starting this Friday. Acts of greater violence are expected."

From the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) in Montevideo (Uruguay), progressive lawmakers rejected the interference Tomas Bittar, the president of the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur), who referred to Camacho's arrest as a procedure " unconscionable and brutal."

"Bittar does not have the authority to make an expression of this style, which is a serious accusation and a direct meddling in the affairs of the Bolivian State," the Parlasur progressive bench explained.

These lawmakers expressed their support for the investigations the Bolivian authorities are carrying out to determine those responsible for the Sacaba and Senkata massacres, which took place during the 2019 coup d'état against President Evo Morales.

These massacres happened after Senator Jeannine Añez proclaimed herself President of Bolivia with the support of the Santa Cruz paramilitary groups and the United States.