Bolivia: Camacho’s Supporters To Strike to Demand His Release

The action consists of a 24-hour work stoppage that will take place tomorrow, Friday, according to Santa Cruz civic leaders.

The Pro Santa Cruz Committee announced this Thursday the stoppage of activities to demand the release of the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, who was arrested yesterday and transferred to La Paz.

During the Cruceñidad civic assembly the president of the Committee, Rómulo Calvo said that "a 24-hour civic strike is declared as of December 30 demanding the immediate release of the governor of our department."



Santa Cruz leaders also supported the blockade of local and international highways, a decision of the provincial civic committees.

Camacho was arrested on Wednesday by the Police, in compliance with an order from the Bolivian Prosecutor's Office, which said the action corresponds to the Coup d'état I case for terrorism during the 2019 crisis.

Moments in which Rómulo Calvo, president of the Pro Santa Cruz Committee arrived at the Assembly of the Cruceñidad and some images of the participants of the meeting.

The governor is accused of organizing social mobilizations and promoting the rebellion of the Armed Forces in November 2019, which pressured former President Evo Morales (2006-2019) to resign from office.

The political opponent of Luis Arce's government and other supporters deny these accusations and attribute the 2019 crisis to alleged electoral fraud.

The arrest event generated protests in Santa Cruz and clashes with the police, as well as some destruction in national state entities such as the Departmental Prosecutor's Office.