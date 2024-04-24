Bolivian President Luis Arce Calls for Peace and Unity

"Since its creation in 2004, this Alliance has been a beacon of hope for the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, promoting brotherhood, solidarity, cooperation, complementarity and reciprocity".

In the context of the XXIII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the countries that are part of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Arce reaffirmed Latin Americanism through social, economic, political and cultural development.

He also highlighted the symbolism of ALBA for the region, "since its creation in 2004, this Alliance has been a beacon of hope for the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, promoting brotherhood, solidarity, cooperation, complementarity and reciprocity".

The president took the opportunity to condemn "the unacceptable genocide that is taking place in the Gaza Strip as a result of the aggression of the Israeli Defense Forces against the Palestinian people, which today counts thousands and thousands of their dead and wounded".

In addition, it stressed the initiative to form an international brigade to support the Palestinian people, which would include disaster relief personnel and health professionals and then extend its scope to construction, food production, science and technology.

#BOLIVIA | "Desde su creación en el 2004 esta Alianza ha sido un faro de esperanza para los pueblos de América Latina y el Caribe, promoviendo la hermandad, la solidaridad, la cooperación, la complementariedad y la reciprocidad", puntualizó el presidente del Estado Plurinacional…

In addition to this, establish a network of support for Palestinian students and invite the Palestinian State to be an honorary member of the Alliance.

From the rostrum of ALBA, Arce called on the Security Council to fulfill the role of maintaining peace in the world and ending the impunity that Israel enjoys.

As well as in Gaza and Latin America and the Caribbean, "it is essential to direct our efforts to achieve a peaceful coexistence on the planet".

El derecho de los pueblos a la libertad es irrenunciable, recalcó el mandatario boliviano, Luis Arce, tras rechazar la imposición de medidas coercitivas a países soberanos.

The right of people to freedom is inalienable, stressed the Bolivian president, Luis Arce, after rejecting the imposition of coercive measures on sovereign countries.

It also condemned the intrusion of Ecuadorian forces into the Mexican Embassy and the detention of former Vice President Glass in a maximum-security prison, subjected to the deprivation of his human and constitutional rights, "the kidnapping of Vice President Jorge Glas violates his human right under the 1933 and 1954 Asylum Conventions".

Arce also talked about sending $95 billion to support Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which he called, "a clear sign that the destabilization of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia will continue to be sought with violence as the main tool, opting for the path of war and armament. We hope that this money will be used to fight hunger and inequality".

On the United States, he added, "it is also necessary to remind Washington that 200 years ago, the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, we conquered our independence and full freedom after an epic emancipatory feat," said Luis Arce, "Today these principles are absolutely indispensable," he added.

"We demand respect for the principles of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, enshrined in article 1, paragraph 2, and article 55 of the Charter of the United Nations. The cessation of the interventionist policies of the United States and the European Union towards Latin America and the Caribbean, the cessation of the imposition of blockades, unilateral embargoes and coercive measures against our peoples and other peoples of the world that have only truncated our right to pursue sustainable development for our nations," the Bolivian president said.

The president also called for the union of other fronts of the global south such as the African Union, Caricom and the Brics.

"Since ALBA TCP, we have much to contribute to the construction of our multipolar, just, equitable and inclusive world order. With few resources, our Bolivarian Alliance has achieved great achievements in various areas. Imagine for a moment how much more we could do if we joined or joined other regional blocs of the global South", said.

Finally, Arce called on the Global South to "reaffirm the principles of brotherhood, solidarity, complementarity and reciprocity that characterize them and constitute, in the short term, the fundamental basis for strengthening our organization".