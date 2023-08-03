Bolivian Oil Company Sells Gas for 1.2 Billion in the 1st Sem

The main buyers of Bolivian gas were Brazilian companies such as Petrobras and the Mato Grosso Gas.

On Thursday, the state-owned company Bolivian Fiscal Oil Fields (YPFB) announced that it billed over US$1.2 billion for the sale of natural gas to Brazilian, Argentine and Bolivian consumers during the first half of this year.

The sale of gas to Brazil allowed YPFB to invoice some US$701 million in contracts with clients such as Petrobras and the Mato Grosso Gas Company (MTGAS).

In the first semester, the demand of the Brazilian market maintained a stable level "without showing significant growth" because the consumption of gas for electricity generation fell due to the high levels of the country's reservoirs.

In the same period, the Bolivian company obtained US$422 million under a contract with the state-owned company Argentine Energy (ENARSA).

(Hilo) ¡Diversificamos la producción e industrializamos #Beni!

A inicios de este año colocamos la piedra fundamental para la construcción de la Planta Piscícola en la Amazonía. Hoy, este anhelado sueño tiene un avance del 22,9%. Estamos siguiendo de cerca su implementación. pic.twitter.com/PXR1IkJMm8 — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) August 3, 2023

Bolivian President Luis Arce's tweet reads, "We diversified production and industrialized Beni! At the beginning of this year, we laid the cornerstone for the construction of a fish farm in the Amazon. Today, this long-awaited dream is 22.9 percent advanced. We are closely monitoring its implementation."

"Argentina's requirement has been fully met, despite the drop in temperatures with a certain lag compared to the previous year," YPFB President Armin Dorgathen said, adding that this phenomenon was noted above all in northern Argentina.

During the first half of 2023, gas consumption in the Bolivian domestic market increased by 10 percent compared to the previous year, which allowed YPFB to bill US$101 million in domestic sales.

Within Bolivia, YPFB covered the demand for liquefied natural gas and the requirements of families, industries, transportation, liquid separation plants and the ammonia-urea petrochemical complex.