Bolivia Guarantees Postnatal Rest for Working Women

On Monday, the Bolivian President Luis Arce enacted the Partial Deferral Law of the Prenatal Period to the Postnatal Period in a ceremony in which dozens of working women were present.

The law allows pregnant workers to transfer a portion of the 45-day prenatal leave to the postpartum period, extending the total leave to 90 days. This will enable them to spend more time with their newborns.

"We are very pleased to enact this law with a strong social impact that brings justice to working mothers. Through this law, the State ensures that the 90-day maternity leave is fulfilled. We will ensure that this happens in both the public and private sectors," said Arce.

"We must take care of both the mother and the child. This care is not only the responsibility of the mother but also of the State through a law like this," he added.

The new norm modifies the 1975 Decree Law 13214 on the Bolivian Social Security System, which established the right to a 45-day maternity leave before and after childbirth. However, due to various circumstances, working women often do not fully enjoy this social benefit.

With the modification, any unused days prior to childbirth can be added to the 45 days following the baby's birth. Labor Minister Veronica Navia indicated that thanks to this new regulation, mothers will not have to use their vacation days to care for their newborns.

"From now on, all mothers will have 90-day maternity leave guaranteed," said Elizabet Alcon, representative of the Women Workers' Block of the Bolivian Miners' Trade Union Federation.

Originally, the new law was supposed to be enacted on May 27, Mother's Day. However, bureaucratic procedures in the Legislative Assembly delayed its approval.