Bolivia Moves Into Lithium Industrialization

Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Russia's Rosatom, on Thursday signed an agreement with Bolivia for the production of lithium carbonate in the southwestern region of the country.

The agreement involves the construction of an industrial complex for the extraction and production of lithium carbonate in Potosí, Bolivia. The signing of the agreement has been carried out through the Bolivian state-owned lithium company YLB.

Rosatom's press service said that the project in the South American country "with the richest lithium reserves in the world," will create a complete production chain, from the extraction of lithium raw material to the production of the final product for the market.

For his part, the first deputy general director of the Russian company, Kirill Komarov, said that the signed agreement "unveils new prospects for long-term cooperation between Russia and Bolivia. This is the first large-scale project abroad in the field of lithium production for Rosatom."

¡Un recorrido sorprendente a la Planta de Carbonato de Litio en Llipi!

An amazing tour of the Lithium Carbonate Plant in Llipi! Today, journalists and influencers had the privilege of touring the facilities with Vice Minister Alvaro Arnez, and the Bolivian lithium technical team.

According to Komaro, the planned industrial complex will have a production capacity of 25,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year. These capacities may be increased depending on the results of geological exploration, the first deputy said.

Lithium extraction will be carried out using the Russian direct sorption extraction technology, which has already confirmed its high economic efficiency and environmental safety, the Russian company's press service notes.

Rosatom will also provide training for qualified personnel for the development of this high-tech industry in Bolivia.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the industrialization of this important resource. Undoubtedly, the country is against time in this task of industrializing and exploiting this resource," Bolivian President Luis Arce said.

The initiative involves an investment of US$1.5 billion in the country, which has more than 21% of the world's effective lithium reserves that have yet to be exploited.

The Bolivian government also signed new contracts with China's Citic Guoan Corporation on Thursday.