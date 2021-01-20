Bolivian Indigenous Leader Felipe Quispe 'El Mallku' Died at 78

He led the rebellions that overthrew neoliberalism in La Paz city in 2003.

Bolivia's Aymara Indigenous leader Felipe Quispe, known as "El Mallku," Tuesday died of a heart attack at age 78, shortly after recovering from COVID-19.

"With deep sorrow, I received the news of the death of brother El Mallku. His struggle and leadership have been an important contribution to the Indigenous peoples' liberation. Bolivia loses an incomparable leader," former President Evo Morales tweeted.

Quispe, who was running for governor of La Paz in 2021, was a farmer who led the rebellions that overthrew neoliberalism in the Bolivian capital in 2003.

In 1986, he took part in the Tupac Katari Guerrilla Army (EGTK), a rebel organization that also was formed by ex-Vice President Alvaro Garcia.

Indigenous leader Felipe Quispe has suddenly and unexpectedly died. He's been a very important figure in the fight for indigenous/workers' rights in recent decades. https://t.co/CBPgS4vAlZ — Nahia Sanzo (@nsanzo) January 20, 2021