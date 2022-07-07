Bolivian GDP Shrank by $4 Billion During the Añez Dictatorship

Due to orthodox policies, the Bolivian economy stopped growing in the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic was not yet installed.

From November 2019 to November 2020, the Bolivian gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a 9 percent decrease as a result of the neoliberal policies applied by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

“We are still rebuilding the economy. The drop in 2020 GDP had not been seen in more than four decades. It involved a loss of over US$4 billion,” Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro recalled.

He also explained that the U.S.-backed dictatorship based its economic policy on the slogan "Export or Die," which is a typical prescription of the International Monetary Fund. (IMF).

"The Añez regime shot itself in the foot because it could not comply with that economic scheme. The Bolivian economy stopped growing in the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic was not yet installed."

Will Bolsonaro follow the Bolivia coup model? It was 3 steps ��������



1) Refuse to recognize electoral defeat



2) Frenzied violence by organised fascist lynch mobs



3) Military/police step in with excuse of 'ending the chaos' artificially engineered in Step 2 pic.twitter.com/AVpusViWsQ — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) June 29, 2022

Omar Yujira, a member of the Parliament's Economic Commission, also recalled that the Añez regime caused a fiscal deficit of 12.7 percent. This happened amid the paralysis of over 5,000 public projects as a result of the reduction in government investment and the privatization of public companies.

Despite the existing evidence of corrupt practices, no authority of the U.S.-backed interim government has yet been legally prosecuted for the extensive damage caused to the country's economy, which directly affected the quality of life of the Bolivian people.

Currently, the former Senator Jeanine Añez, who proclaimed herself president of Bolivia in 2019, faces several trials for the repressive events surrounding the coup d'état against President Evo Morales.