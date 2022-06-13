Bolivia & Paraguay Reinforce Ties on Chaco War’s Anniversary

Bolivia and Paraguay strengthened their ties in the framework of the 87th anniversary of the Peace Protocol that ended the war between both nations.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta is on an official visit to Paraguay. According to Bolivia's Foreign Ministry, Mayta's visit includes "a broad bilateral agenda with various authorities."



"I am in Paraguay; I will be in the fort, in the historical place where peace was signed, the cemetery where our heroes are. I am happy and proud to represent Bolivia in these circumstances," the Bolivian Foreign Minister said in his speech at the ceremony held in the Paraguayan department of Boquerón.

According to Mayta, the Chaco War marked several generations of young people in Bolivia. The minister outlined subsequent changes, such as the 1952 Revolution, which brought agrarian reform, universal suffrage, mines nationalization, a social constitution and the first Labor Law.

Paraguayan President Abdo Benítez was present at the ceremony, where he thanked the international visit and urged the promotion of development in the Chaco, where the conflict took place.

��#ULTIMO | En el marco del 87 aniversario del cese de hostilidades de la Guerra del Chaco, el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores @RogelioMayta, acompaña la inauguración de la ampliación del Acueducto y el acceso al Hospital de Yalve Sanga, en Boquerón, #Paraguay. pic.twitter.com/pjgyh9o2rU — Periódico Ahora El Pueblo (@ahora_elpueblo) June 13, 2022

"Yesterday [June 12] was the 87th anniversary of the signing of peace between Bolivia and Paraguay. Our great heroes agreed upon peace. It was a war of gentlemen, where both peoples fought defended their beliefs and principles," the Bolivian foreign minister added.

Bolivia and Paraguay fought the Chaco War between 1932 and 1935, one of the major conflicts of the 20th century in Latin America. Its main motive centered on the territory's presumed existence of oil reserves.