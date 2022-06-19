Bolivian: Former Ministers Indicted on Arms Trafficking Charge

The general secretary of the Attorney General's Office pointed out that 14 people are being investigated in this process.

On Friday, the Bolivian Public Prosecutor's Office charged Arturo Murillo and Fernando López, former ministers of Government and Defense, respectively, during the de facto regime of Jeanine Áñez, for crimes related to arms trafficking.

The general secretary of the Attorney General's Office, Edwin Quispe, explained that the former officials were charged with the crimes of arms trafficking, possession, carrying and use of non-conventional weapons and breach of duty as co-perpetrators.

He explained to the press that there is evidence that Murillo and López met to agree on the irregular entry of the weapons in 2019, when there were social conflicts in the country.

The indictment specifies that five thousand hand grenades, two thousand 389 long-range projectiles of 37 millimeter caliber, 560 short-range projectiles of 37 millimeter caliber and 500 sound and flash grenades for exteriors entered the national territory.

He affirmed that the Prosecutor's Office is waiting for a hearing of precautionary measures, but with the antecedents, that other investigated did not attend to the summons of the jurisdictional authority, they presume that it will correspond to the issuance of the rebellion.

La Fiscalía de Bolivia imputó a dos ministros de la expresidenta de facto Jeninne Áñez por «tráfico ilegal de armas», acusados de importar en forma ilegal implementos antidisturbios desde Ecuador en 2019https://t.co/vo9EC1au07 — Conclusión (@ConclusionRos) June 18, 2022

The Bolivian Prosecutor's Office charged two ministers of former de facto president Jeninne Áñez with "illegal arms trafficking", accused of illegally importing riot gear from Ecuador in 2019

Currently, there are more than 15 processes against Murillo, who is in the United States and an extradition request has already been sent through the Foreign Ministry, and 14 against López, a fugitive from justice in Brazil.

Murillo and Lopez both participated in a cabinet meeting at the Government Palace on November 15, 2019, together with authorities of the military and police high command, the former Minister of Communication Roxana Lizárraga, former President Jeanine Añez, and other former officials.

In that meeting Lizárraga contacted Ecuadorian police personnel and it was agreed that Ecuador would provide riot equipment, gases and other explosives.

Añez instructed the trip to receive the chemical agents under the direction and supervision of Murillo and López, who carried out the procedure; that is, the operations plan to bring the non-lethal weaponry into the country, according to reports from the Public Prosecutor's Office.