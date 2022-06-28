Bolivia’s Economy Grows and Prices Stabilize

On Tuesday, the Bolivian Minister of Planning said that the country's economy is evidencing a moment of growth and stability in prices.

Sergio Cusicanqui, Bolivian Minister of Planning, said that his country is experiencing growth in the economic sector with stability in prices and a reduction in unemployment. According to the official, this results from a series of measures implemented by the government in the middle of this world crisis.

According to the Minister's statements, the measures are part of the so-called Community Productive Social-Economic Model (Mescp). Implementing these actions has allowed unemployment to decrease by 4.2 percent so far this year.

Preliminary data collected indicated that the unemployment rate in May 2022 was 7.4 percentage points lower than the 11.6 percent recorded in July 2020, during the administration of the de facto President Jeanine Añez.

"This scenario of growth and improvement of these indicators contrasts, moreover, with the situation experienced by other countries in Latin America and the world," said Cusicanqui.

#BCB | Comunicado de Prensa

Resultados de la Balanza de Pagos al Primer Trimestre de 2022 ratifican la reconstrucción de la economía y el fortalecimiento de las Reservas Internacionales

Disponible en: https://t.co/Rbj0lwN86Q#EstamosSaliendoAdelante#SomosUnPaisEstable pic.twitter.com/GxbCowAqTb — Banco Central de Bolivia (@BancoCentralBO) June 28, 2022

The Minister highlighted the role played by the Bono Contra el Hambre (voucher against hunger), the Sí Bolivia credit, the Re-IVA, and the resumption of public investment among the measures implemented with the Mescp.